'Numerous people' stabbed in DC, suspect in custody: Police

Seven people were transported to the hospital, authorities said.

In this screen grab from a video, first responders are at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Washington, D.C., on April 3, 2025.

"Numerous people" have been stabbed in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, police said.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

The stabbing incident occurred in the area of Meigs Place and Montello Avenue NE, D.C. police said on X.

Authorities did not provide details on their conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.