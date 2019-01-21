1 dead in avalanche outside Aspen: Sheriff

Jan 21, 2019, 4:15 PM ET
One person has died in an avalanche outside Aspen, Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The victim was the only person caught in the snow slide, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office had warned about dangerous conditions on Saturday.

