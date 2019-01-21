1 dead in avalanche outside Aspen: Sheriff

One person has died in an avalanche outside Aspen, Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The victim was the only person caught in the snow slide, the sheriff's office said.

Our office has been notified of an avalanche outside Aspen, in the area of the Markley Hut. The slide caught one individual & has claimed the life of that individual. Deputies & @MtnRescueAspen are making a plan now. Updates will be available as we learn more information. pic.twitter.com/pbFF3Tg1Fd — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) January 21, 2019

The sheriff's office had warned about dangerous conditions on Saturday.

The folks at the CO AVALANCHE Info Center are saying that conditions in the backcountry are dangerous. It’d be one thing if your neighbor said it, but these guys do it for a living. Please listen! Dangerous, peligroso, dangereux, gefährlich. Need we say more? #LiveToSkiAnotherDay https://t.co/WExKQEMQFE — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) January 19, 2019

