9 dead, 30 injured in fire at Massachusetts assisted-living facility, officials say

Five firefighters were among the more than two dozen injured, officials said.

Nine people were killed and dozens of others were injured as a fire tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, late on Sunday night, officials said.

At least 30 people, including five firefighters, were transported to local hospitals after the five-alarm blaze, Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon told reporters on Monday.

"This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community," Bacon said in an earlier statement. "On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning."

Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night, officials said in a press release.

"The fire went to five alarms, drawing about 50 firefighters to the scene, including about 30 who were off-duty," the press release said.

The injured were in "various conditions," officials said in a press released. Five firefighters were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

