3 dead, including 2 children, in New Mexico flooding, local authorities say

The Village of Ruidoso said three people died in "historic" flash flooding.

In this image taken from video, flash flooding is seen behind a house in Ruidoso, N.M., Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

A man and two children were killed in a record-breaking flash flood that swept through a village in New Mexico on Tuesday, local officials said.

The three were "swept downstream by the unprecedented floodwaters that struck" the Village of Ruidoso, village officials said in a statement. More than 50 others were rescued by emergency crews, the village said.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy," Mayor Lynn Crawford said in a statement.

The Rio Ruidoso rose "to a record-breaking 20 feet -- five feet higher than the previous record," officials said.

"The flash flooding occurred Tuesday afternoon when heavy monsoonal rains fell on burn scar areas from last year's South Fork and Salt fires, creating dangerous conditions that led to rapid water rise throughout the village," the village said.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said early data placed the river's crest at 20.24 feet on Tuesday afternoon, which would break the record of 15.86 feet that was set on July 20, 2024.

Officials said a man in his 40s or 50s was killed, along with a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy.

