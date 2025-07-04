Deadly storm slams New Jersey, hard-hit town cancels 4th of July celebration

"We cannot, in good conscience, proceed with our Fourth of July."

In this screen grab from a video taken on July 4, 2025, a large downed tree is shown after a storm moved through North Plainfield, N.J.

A deadly storm with winds topping 60 mph tore through central New Jersey on Thursday night, forcing one town to cancel its Fourth of July celebrations.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the towns of Plainfield and North Plainfield, about 30 miles outside of New York, were among the hardest hit.

The severe thunderstorm caused fatalities, Murphy said, but he did not say how many died. ABC New York station WABC reported that two people died in Plainfield and one died in North Plainfield.

In this screen grab from a video taken on July 4, 2025, a large downed tree is shown after a storm moved through North Plainfield, N.J. WABC

Plainfield is under a state of emergency, with Mayor Adrian Mapp saying the "devastating storm" left "deep scars" and "widespread damage."

"In light of this tragedy, we cannot, in good conscience, proceed with our Fourth of July parade, concert, or fireworks," the mayor said in a statement overnight. "This is not a time for celebration. It is a time to regroup and focus all our energy on recovery."

"There will be a time to celebrate again, to raise our flags and enjoy the joys of community," the mayor said. "But right now, we must come together to clean up, to support one another, and to begin the work of rebuilding."

Governor Murphy on Thursday night warned residents to stay inside to avoid the toppled trees, downed power lines and burning transformers.