DeepSeek banned from government devices in New York state

DeepSeek has the capability to send user data to the Chinese government.

The Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken Jan. 27, 2025.

New York government employees are barred from downloading DeepSeek's artificial intelligence application onto state devices due to security concerns, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The DeepSeek chatbot, known as R1, responds to user queries just like its U.S.-based counterparts, such as the popular ChatGPT. But the China-based DeepSeek has code hidden in its programming that has the built-in capability to send user data directly to the Chinese government, experts told ABC News.

"Public safety is my top priority," Hochul said in a statement. "New York will continue fighting to combat cyber threats, ensure the privacy and safety of our data, and safeguard against state-sponsored censorship."

Last year, Hochul issued guidance for the "responsible use of AI" in New York's government to help improve operations while "protecting privacy, managing risk and promoting accountability, safety and equity," according to the governor's office.

The Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken Jan. 27, 2025. Dado Ruvic/Reuters, FILE

President Donald Trump was asked on Friday whether he believed DeepSeek was a national security threat, to which he replied, "No, I mean, I think it's happening. It's a technology that's happening. ... It'll be a lot less expensive, the AI, we're talking about, will be a lot less expensive that people originally thought. That's a good thing. I view that as a very good development, not a bad development."

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, told ABC News he thinks DeepSeek should be banned "from all government devices immediately."

"No one should be allowed to download it onto their device. And I think we have to inform the public," he said.

Gottheimer and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., introduced a bipartisan bill to ban DeepSeek from all government devices last week.

"The Chinese Communist Party has made it abundantly clear that it will exploit any tool at its disposal to undermine our national security, spew harmful disinformation, and collect data on Americans. Now, we have deeply disturbing evidence that they are using DeepSeek to steal the sensitive data of U.S. citizens. This is a five alarm national security fire," Gottheimer said in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned DeepSeek on government devices, the first states to do so, on Jan. 31.