The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to his arrest.

Only 1 detainee who escaped from New Jersey ICE facility remains at large: FBI

Delaney Hall, a migrant detention facility, is seen on June 12, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.

Delaney Hall, a migrant detention facility, is seen on June 12, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.

Delaney Hall, a migrant detention facility, is seen on June 12, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.

Delaney Hall, a migrant detention facility, is seen on June 12, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.

Only one of the four detainees who escaped from an immigration detention center in New Jersey last week remains on the loose, according to federal authorities.

The FBI's Newark field office said Tuesday it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, who remains at large after escaping from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark nearly a week ago. The reward has more than doubled, increasing from $10,000.

Mogollon, a 25-year-old Colombian national, has been charged with escape from the custody of an institution or officer, and a federal arrest warrant has been issued for him, according to the FBI. He is illegally in the country after overstaying a tourist visa, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Mogollon was previously arrested by the New York City Police Department in April for petit larceny and by the New Jersey Police Department in May for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to DHS.

FBI Newark released a wanted poster for Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, who authorities said escaped from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey. FBI Newark

He is one of four detainees who escaped from the Delaney Hall facility on Thursday. DHS described the four men as "public safety threats."

As of Sunday, two of the detainees -- Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada -- were back in custody, while Mogollon and the fourth -- Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes -- remained at large, according to the FBI.

As of Tuesday, Bautista-Reyes is no longer at large, according to the FBI, which has not released details about the apprehension of any of the escaped detainees.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said at a news conference on Friday that the four men escaped from the facility by breaking through a wall -- which he described as "drywall with a mesh interior" -- in a unit that led to an exterior wall and into a parking lot. Kim said he was briefed on escape by the facility's administrators and ICE officials.

Delaney Hall, a migrant detention facility, is seen on June 12, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Kim said the escape followed "disturbances" and unrest over the past 24 hours related to food access at the privately owned facility, which has been contracted out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

However, the Department of Homeland Security released a subsequent statement saying, "contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest" at Delaney Hall.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.