Detroit-based writer has been chronicling COVID-19 deaths of 30 people in her circle She aims to describe the impact that each victim had on the Motor City.

For Marsha Music, a Detroit-based writer, the loss of friends to COVID-19 is all too familiar.

Music, who also goes by Marsha Battle Philpot, told ABC News at least 30 people within her social circle have died from the novel coronavirus. Without the ability to grieve in the company of others, Music shares her memories of the deceased on Facebook.

"I had a real desire to articulate their existence as real people and not just the statistics of disproportionate morbidity that we read so often about," Music said. "I wanted it to be understood these deaths in Detroit were more the deaths of the dark horse."

Some of her Facebook posts are short, earnest expressions, hoping that the dead rest in peace. Others are long and detailed, listing accomplishments of those taken by the virus. Music said she wanted to capture each victim's essence and describe their impact on the Motor City. She called the people she's documented "pillars" of Detroit.

"I wanted it to be understood that these were very gifted, leading people," Music added. "And I wanted it to be known who some of these people were."

Marsha Music, right, with friend Brenda Perryman on a local radio show. Perryman was a retired drama teacher, playwright and poet. Perryman died of COVID-19 in April. Marsha Music

It started with longtime friends, three sisters who died of COVID-19, and then the deaths seemed to multiply. She's posted about artists and other creatives, faith leaders, activists and civil servants from Detroit. Aretha Franklin's longtime beau Willie Wilkerson's death from the virus was a part of her series of social media memorials.

"I remember when he was a firefighter, he'd be hanging out with his firefighter brethren in front of the fire station," her social media post reads. "May he RIP and see Aretha."

Detroit has been battered by COVID-19 and African Americans account for 81% of the nearly 1,300 deaths.

Music shared that she's wary of the constant discussion of the racial disparities among who's contracting and dying of COVID-19.

"I can't say that I am surprised, although I am very cautious about the constant drumbeat of that disproportionality because it allows the narrative to skew itself towards this being somehow an African American affliction, when, in reality, even though the numbers are disproportionately African American, the majority of cases are white," Music said.

Janie Giger, Ruth Webb, and Geraldine Slaughter (l-r) Long time friends of Marsha Music. Music says they died within days of each other of complications from COVID-19 and inspired her to write about her friends who have died of the coronavirus. Marsha Music

In Michigan, blacks are 31% of all cases and whites represent 36%.

"We have to be very careful that we don't develop just plain tropes about the illness because we talk about the association or losses with poverty, lack of health care and things like that," she continued. "However, I would say any number of the people that I have become familiar with their stories, these are people who are middle class, upper middle-class roots, certainly sufficient resources that would have allowed them a certain level of survival."

Music, in her 60s, said she's been quarantined at home since the beginning of Michigan's stay-at-home order. For her, the fear of contracting COVID-19 is palpable.

"I am ever more aware of how fleeting one's existence can be and how one's way of life can change in an instant," she said. "I have a sense that things are not going back to so-called normal or the way that we knew them."

