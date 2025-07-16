DHS Secretary Noem says airline carry-on liquids limit could be changed soon

The rule has been in place since 2006.

Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, TSA checkpoint security screening information, limits per passenger, liquid containers 3 oz or less. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

One week after announcing an end to the requirement that passengers remove their shoes when undergoing airport security screening, the Department of Homeland Security could also alter another post-9/11 mainstay of air travel – the amount of liquid ounces that people can take with them onboard commercial planes.

"The liquids I'm questioning, so that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said at an event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. "We're looking at our scanners, what we have put in place in TSA, multi-layered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it still is safe."

Noem didn't indicate when the updated policy announcement might be made.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem takes part in the Hill Nation Summit, co-hosted by The Hill and NewsNation, at the Willard Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The Hill Nation Summit brings together bipartisan leaders in business, tech and government for a series of discussions in public policy, trade, energy and other topics. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in 2006 implemented a policy limiting liquids, gels and aerosols in passenger carry-on luggage to 3.4-ounce containers or smaller, to lessen the chances of liquid explosives being brought onboard commercial aircraft.

Noem announced on July 8 that DHS was ending the nearly 20-year requirement that passengers remove their shoes for inspection before boarding commercial aircraft. The policy was implemented in 2006 after the so-called "shoe bomber," Richard Reid, unsuccessfully attempted to detonate plastic explosives concealed in his shoes onboard a flight from Paris, France to Miami, Fla. On Dec. 22, 2001.

Noem said during last week's announcement that DHS was able to terminate the shoe removal policy due to the “layered security” by the TSA now place. These layers include additional officers at security checkpoints, new scanners and technology and the recently enforced REAL ID requirement, Noem said.

Secretary Noem was also asked about the current threat environment in the United States.

"We have the threat from terrorists that are in our country today that we need to remove," she said. "We also have the crimes that are happening on our streets by those individuals that are murderers and rapists that affect families immediately."

Noem said the U.S. critical infrastructure is also vulnerable to attack and pointed to various cyber incidents that have occurred in the past year.