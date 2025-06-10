Diddy trial day 24 recap: Sean Combs considered himself the Michael Jordan of sex parties, witness says

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo as defense attorney Teny Geragos cross examines a witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 10, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo as defense attorney Teny Geragos cross examines a witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 10, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo as defense attorney Teny Geragos cross examines a witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 10, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo as defense attorney Teny Geragos cross examines a witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 10, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was the Michael Jordan of drug-fueled sex parties -- at least, according to himself.

That revelation was included in another day of testimony from Combs' ex-girlfriend, who alleges she was forced to participate in degrading sex with male prostitutes for Combs' voyeuristic gratification.

Testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," the ex-girlfriend has spent four days walking a federal jury in Manhattan through a life that was funded by Combs and centered on his sexual appetites. She said she spent so much time participating in sexual encounters that Combs compared her, himself and a male escort to well-known sports stars.

A witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy is cross examined by defense attorney Teny Geragos during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 10, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

A male escort they frequently hired was, to Combs, "Shaquille O'Neal." Jane was compared and labeled "Kobe Bryant." Combs considered himself to be "Jordan," Jane testified.

The athletic comparisons capped off the 24th day of the rap mogul's sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial, as defense attorneys tried to cast doubt on Jane's claims that she was coerced to participate in the sex parties. Jane is a critical part of the authorities' case against the onetime cultural icon, who has been locked up since his arrest last September.

Prosecutors have argued that Combs used his wealth and influence to pressure women like Jane into sex, then used his money and violence to keep them quiet to protect his reputation. Combs has pleaded not guilty and claims he has never coerced anyone into sex.

After three days of testimony about the trauma she said she endured during her relationship with Combs, Jane was challenged during a full court session Tuesday by Combs' defense team. They repeatedly tried to highlight Jane's apparently loving messages sent to Combs and her apparent willingness to engage in his sexual fantasies.

"I wish you were here. We can play our videos on tv and lock each other in the room all day," Jane texted Combs. "I never c— so hard like that in my life."

The cross examination took on a sharper tone as defense attorney Teny Geragos argued the lavish gifts undercut Jane's allegations of trauma, coercion and force.

"No, I only got trauma," Jane fired at Geragos when asked about Combs' giving another girlfriend a Chanel handbag.

When Geragos asked about another luxury handbag Bottega Veneta, Jane fired at the attorney, "I'm sure you have one,"

"How much do Bottega bags run?" Geragos asked Jane.

Jane snapped: "How much does my body cost?"

The testimony is set to resume on Wednesday afternoon with additional questioning by Combs' lawyers. Defense attorneys told the judge overseeing the case that they would likely conclude their questions for Jane on Thursday.

Jane said she believed Combs was a 'cuckold'

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches as defense attorney Teny Geragos cross examines questions a witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 10, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Jane told jurors that she was regularly jealous of Combs for spending more quality time with other women. She said she believes Combs was "polyamorous."

"What was hard for me was the imbalance in treatment," Jane said. "I didn't sign up to date a man who was in a public relationship."

Though she said she was frustrated that the majority of her time with Combs was dominated by prolonged sexual encounters with other men that Combs observed, Jane told jurors that she sought to understand why Combs enjoyed watching her have sex with other men.

Jane explained to the jury, "I was trying to deep-dive on all the reasons why they drew such pleasure watching their woman with other men."

She told the jury she came upon the word "cuck," which she described as a "man who is in a relationship and is turned on by watching a woman have sex with another man."

Geragos asked, "What did that word mean to you?"

Jane answered, "I was just like this is spot on."

The testimony about Combs' sexual desires comes as defense attorneys seek to highlight what they argue is Jane's willingness to participate in sex acts with Combs by learning what he liked sexually, potentially undercutting the prosecution's claim that she was coerced into the drug-fueled encounters she called "hotel nights."

Jane also testified that there were parts of the orgies she enjoyed and that the evenings satisfied Combs' sexual desires.

"I loved when we would make love and said he wanted me," Jane said. "He would say things like he never wanted me to leave and so many nice, loving things."

Jane distances Combs' employees from alleged sex trafficking

Defense attorney Geragos peppered her cross examination with questions about the role of Combs' employees during their three-year relationship, seemingly trying to distance the rap mogul's assistants and security from the alleged illegal acts at the center of the prosecution's case.

"It was important that none of his employees knew about the entertainers from these nights?" Geragos asked about the male escorts Combs hired for "hotel nights."

"Right," Jane said, emphasizing how Combs began hosting the sex parties in private residences insead of hotel rooms to ensure the events would be secretive.

Despite testifying that Combs' chief of staff Kristina Khorram functioned as Combs' "right brain" and was generally apprised of his activities, Jane told the jury that Combs tried to keep her out of the process for booking and paying escorts for the sexual romps.

"Did [Khorram] have any knowledge that escorts were joining the hotels?" Geragos asked.

"I don't think so," Jane answered.

By distancing Combs' employees from the rap mogul's alleged crimes, the testimony could help defense attorneys as they try to cast doubt on the prosecutors' allegation that Combs used his business empire to carry out his crimes. To convict Combs on racketeering conspiracy, jurors would need to find that Combs relied on others, like his security guards or assistants, to commit at least two related crimes.