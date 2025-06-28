Diddy trial day 34 recap: Defense tries to reframe alleged sex trafficking as 'one of the great modern love stories'

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens as his lawyer Marc Agnifilo makes his closing arguments during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 27, 2025 in this courtroom sketch.

It wasn't sex trafficking. It was "one of the great modern love stories."

That's how lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs in their closing argument on Friday framed for the jury the world of alleged violence, drugs and choreographed orgies at the heart of the federal case against one the biggest superstars in the music world.

After jurors heard weeks of testimony about how Combs allegedly used drugs, violence and threats to coerce women like his longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura into sex with male escorts, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Combs and Ventura had a "beautiful relationship" that was tainted by jealousy and infidelity.

"You will cry. You will read evidence with an exhibit sticker on it and you will cry. Some of the most beautiful things ever said," Agnifilo said about the text messages between Combs and Ventura that were central pieces of evidence in the case. "They are truly in love with each other, and that is what defines their relationship."

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens as his lawyer Marc Agnifilo makes his closing arguments during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 27, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Combs' relationship with Ventura and another woman who testified under the pseudonym "Jane" are at the center of federal prosecutors' criminal case against Combs. They argue Combs love-bombed the women, pressured them into participating in days-long sex parties called "freak offs" or "hotel nights," then used violence and threats to ensure they stayed quiet about Combs' voyeurism.

After prosecutors presented a lengthy nearly five-hour closing statement on Thursday, Agnifilo responded with a four-hour summation where he openly mocked the prosecution's case at various points and suggested Comb was unfairly targeted by law enforcement over his private sex life.

"Thank goodness for the special response team. They found the baby oil. They found the AstroGlide," Agnifilo said, referencing the hundreds of bottles of lubricants said to have been recovered from Combs' home. "The only crime scene is your private sex life."

While Agnifilo acknowledged that Combs might have engaged in domestic violence or threatened to release sex tapes of his romantic partners, Agnifilo argued Combs is not guilty of the charges he faces, including the allegation he used his business empire to run a criminal organization devoted to fulfilling his sexual appetites.

Sean "Diddy" Combs listens alongside his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos as Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik makes her closing arguments during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 26, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys have insisted that domestic violence and drug use are not the issues in the criminal case that has occupied the tabloids and headlines for weeks. His defense lawyers maintain that all sexual encounters were consensual. Combs faces the possibility of a life sentence, if convicted on all counts.

The jury of eight men and four women are set to begin deliberating Combs' fate Monday morning, after the judge overseeing the case instructs them on the charges and how to apply the law to the testimony they've heard since mid-May.

Defense tries to discredit testimony from alleged victims

Jurors heard 13 days of testimony from three alleged victims, who took the stand to help prosecutors build their case against Combs. Ventura, a singer and longtime girlfriend of Combs, and "Jane" testified Combs pressured them to participate in the sex parties -- fearing violence or reputational harm if they refused. A former assistant, who testified under the name "Mia," said the rap mogul sexually assaulted and raped her.

During his summation, Agnifilo tried to chip away at the credibility of each of the women, arguing they were motivated by money and that prosecutors "exaggerated" their claims against Combs.

The defense cast Ventura as a beautiful woman who loved sex, seeking to undermine the government's portrayal of her as a victim of sex trafficking.

"When she wasn't with Sean Combs she was with Michael B. Jordan," Agnifilo said of the movie star. "He's the most handsome man in the world. She's not messing around. She's at a high level. She has sexual confidence. Good for her. She's not clutching her pearls."

Like Ventura, "Jane" was no trafficking victim, the defense lawyer asserted, saying "she's agreeing" to the kind of sexual activity with male prostitutes that Combs desired.

"She regrets it. She resents him for it. That came later," Agnifilo said. "She agreed to it. That's all you need to know, and we can be done with it."

Assistant Attorney Christy Slavik (not seen) shows a scene from a hotel security video as she makes her closing arguments during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 26, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Agnifilo disputed federal prosecutors' contention that Combs used paying "Jane's" $10,000 monthly rent as leverage to coerce her to participate.

"The house is a gesture of kindness, of decency, of niceness," Agnifilo said. "I hope she's having a nice day. I don't know what she's doing but I know she's doing it in a house he paid for."

Addressing the allegations of sexual assault and rape made by "Mia," Combs' attorney argued the sexual encounters were voluntary. He highlighted the effusive birthday message she sent Combs one year to suggest their relationship had crossed from the professional into the romantic.

Defense tries to dismantle racketeering predicates

In response to prosecutors' allegation that Combs used security guards, staff and assistants to commit crimes, Agnifilo mocked prosecutors for suggesting that Combs' actions were part of a broader criminal organization.

"Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?" Agnifilo said. "If racketeering conspiracy had an opposite, it would be [Combs and Ventura's] relationship."

Sean "Diddy" Combs watches as Maurene Comey questions "Jane" during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, June 6, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Agnifilo tried to distance Combs from some of the underlying crimes that prosecutors say Combs agreed to commit with other members of the alleged enterprise, including arson, kidnapping and bribery.

Prosecutors alleged Combs orchestrated the firebombing of the luxury sports car of the rapper Kid Cudi after learning the fellow musician was seeing Ventura in 2011. Agnifilo called the claim "nonsense" and argued no evidence directly linked Combs to the crime.

"There is no evidence, I mean no evidence, that he had anything to do with the Porsche," Agnifilo said.

Federal prosecutors argued Combs and his associates were worried about being arrested after the attack on Ventura caught on 2016 hotel surveillance cameras and sought to bribe a security guard in return for the footage. Agnifilo said Combs had a different motive -- distrust of hotel staff.

"Money is involved, and people want a payday," Agnifilo said, telling the jury hotel staff may have been willing to sell video of someone as famous as Combs. "They're not worried about the police."

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is cross examined by Lawyer Anna Estevao during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, May 16, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

In staccato remarks, Agnifilo questioned the allegations of Combs' one-time personal assistant, Capricorn Clark, who testified she was forced to submit to a five-day lie detector test after Combs' jewelry went missing. Prosecutors said that amounted to kidnapping.

"She went home. Everyday. So, what is the government alleging?" Agnifilo half-shouted. "I have no doubt that she was unsettled. She was not kidnapped."

Prosecutor says Combs "trapped" his victims

After hours of defense closing arguments, prosecutor Maurene Comey addressed the jury. She denounced the defense summation for insinuating the women "wanted it," telling jurors it defied logic to think Ventura wanted an escort to urinate on her or to go through other elements of the sex sessions.

"What we're talking about is being in a dark hotel room, awake for days, covered in oil, often with a [urinary tract infection], in heels, with your pelvic area sore…having sex for hours, including with strangers," Comey said. "The defense wanted you to believe Cassie and Jane wanted that. That's ridiculous on its face."

Comey told jurors they must find one freak-off when Combs knew he was using force, fraud or coercion to gain Ventura or Jane's compliance in order to convict Combs of sex trafficking.

"The defendant never thought the women he abused would have the courage to speak out loud about what he had done with him," Comey said. "For 20 years, the defendant got away with his crimes. That ends in this courtroom."