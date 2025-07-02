DNA evidence links Travis Decker to murder of 3 daughters: Police

It has been one month since the girls' bodies were found near a campground.

Three young sisters in Washington, Olivia Decker, 5, Paityn Decker, 9, and Evelyn Decker, 8 who had not been seen since they left home for a scheduled visitation with their father have been found dead, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

As the manhunt for Travis Decker -- the father accused of killing his three daughters near a Washington state campground -- reaches the one-month mark, DNA found at the scene of the crime now links the murders to the fugitive father, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were killed after they left home for a "planned visitation" with Decker on May 30, and were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, according to police.

Decker's vehicle was discovered unoccupied near the girls' bodies, and officials revealed on Tuesday that bloody handprints found on the tailgate of his truck matches the DNA profile "that we believe is Decker's," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

With this evidence, officials said they "do not have any reason to believe there are any other suspects."

Authorities said they are continuing this multi-agency search for Decker, saying the National Park Service is also planning to send out "swift water search and rescue teams in the near future to conduct more searches of the bodies of water around the crime scene."

Drones, cadaver and tracking dogs are also continuing to be used in the search efforts, officials said. The U.S. Marshals Service is also still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading directly to Decker's arrest, the sheriff's office said.

"Until he is taken into custody, or recovered, we will continue these efforts. We are extremely grateful for the continued leadership, dedication and support from all of our search teams," the sheriff's office said.

Undated photo of Travis Caleb Decker who the police are asking the public for help in locating the Washington state father who is wanted for murder after his three young daughters were reported missing and then found dead. Wenatchee Police Department via AP

At this time, officials said they "do not have an evidence to suggest Mr. Decker is alive, or deceased."

Todd McGhee, a law enforcement and security analyst and former Massachusetts state trooper, told ABC News last week he believes Decker is alive.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released photos of Travis Decker in a wanted poster. Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts, police said, and a new suspect flyer was released by authorities on June 16. He is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, police said.

Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

