It only provides records for $9.6 billion in savings from contract terminations.

DOGE says it's now saved $65B in federal funds, but that's still impossible to verify

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have released their second batch of data listing the federal contracts they've terminated as part of their breakneck cost-cutting measures -- claiming that it's saved a total of $65 billion in federal funds.

But the contracts -- and $144 million in lease terminations -- are the only items the website provides numbers for, making it impossible to verify exactly what, and how much, DOGE has slashed in total.

DOGE, on the website, notes that they're working to provide real-time data, but that there's currently a lag in the data due to the federal procurement data system.

The contracts together account for $9.6 billion in savings -- only a fraction of the $65 billion total that DOGE claims to have saved from what it calls a "combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."

The new data, posted overnight Monday, showed a total of 2,299 federal contracts across 47 federal departments and agencies that DOGE claims to have terminated, which is roughly double the number of more than 1,100 terminated contracts they had posted last week.

Monday's additions did not include an update to DOGE's list of terminated real estate leases, as the latest data shows the same amount of $144 million from last week.

The website now includes a new disclaimer, after last week's news that DOGE's largest claimed savings contract was revised down from $8 billion to $8 million.

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

"There may be discrepencies [sic] between FPDS and the posted numbers, the latter of which originate directly from the agency contracting officials. If you would like to report a potential discrepancy, please DM the @DOGE X account," the website reads.

There's no public disclosure that shows the entirety of DOGE's cost cutting measures.

DOGE's newly released data also dropped some of the other top contracts it claimed to have terminated in its data from last week, including three $655 million cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development, which CBS News reported were erroneously counted three times.

Similar to last week's data, DOGE now lists nearly 800 contracts where contract obligations have already been fully delivered -- meaning 34% of the contracts they claimed to have terminated will not actually result in saving any money.

A White House official told ABC News that DOGE works with agencies to compute the savings and has been liaising directly with specific units within agencies and with contracting officers who are responsible for the individual contracts.

The official also said they're using a conservative methodology of calculating savings because they're subtracting the contracts' obligated dollars from the ceiling amounts. However, for many contracts the ceiling dollars are much higher than what is actually expected to be spent.

"DOGE is identifying waste that most Americans never knew existed. That is a good thing. Also, many of these contracts were also on auto-renew -- so DOGE is preventing tax dollars from being wasted on these scams in the future," a White House official told ABC News.

The DOGE website now also ranks how agencies are doing according to DOGE's own calculations of efficiency -- which Musk, on X, said allows the public see "who is making the most or least progress."

The so-called "Agency Efficiency Leaderboard," which came ahead of Musk and the White House's first meeting with cabinet members Wednesday, currently ranks the Education Department, the General Services Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency as having saved the most amount of money.

The website, however, does not explain what cuts are being counted toward the savings and whether the rankings are by dollar amount or percentage.

The site also provides only rudimentary information about some of the contracts DOGE has terminated.

One of them is an Office of Personnel Management contract that DOGE claims to have saved $318 million by terminating, but it's difficult to trace what the contract was for because DOGE did not include a receipt for the contract like it has with most other contracts it claims to have terminated.

Based on DOGE's description, the contract appears to have been at a "pre-award" proposal request stage, for providing "human resources related products and services to their current and future Recruitment and Branding clients."

Another top terminated contract is a National Institute of Health contract to software company Advanced Automation Technologies from which DOGE claims to have saved $149 million, but DOGE's website linked to a different NIH contract for leasing and maintaining refrigerated gas tanks, which was capped at just $118,832.

NIH's contract with Advanced Automation Technologies, with the same contract ID, is capped at just $1.4 million, which is nowhere near the $149 million figure DOGE has touted on its website, according to federal procurement data.

Also being called into question is a contract termination involving the financial management and IT company Centennial Technologies, who told the New York Times last week that the contract was actually canceled last fall, under the Biden administration, and was not canceled by DOGE.

Centennial's CEO Mani Allu told the New York Times that the government's slow-moving contracts database had not been updated to show the cancellation until this month, making the change appear new.

Representatives for Centennial did not respond to a request from comment from ABC News.

Federal contract data shows that no money has been obligated for this contract since last summer when it was signed.

Musk, who has said DOGE will be "maximally transparent," pledged during Wednesday's cabinet meeting to fix any mistakes.

"We will make mistakes. We won't be perfect. But when we make mistakes, we'll fix it very quickly," Musk said, citing an example of how DOGE restored an Ebola prevention program within USAID.

Musk also praised Trump's cabinet members, calling them the "best cabinet ever."

Trump at the meeting also praised Musk and DOGE's work, echoing that they're cutting "theft and fraud" and saying there's "a lot of fraud and probably some fraud that we're not going to be able to prove is fraud."

"But when you hear the names and the places where this money's going, it's -- it's a disgrace," Trump said.