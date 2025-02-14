DOJ files motion to dismiss charges in Mayor Eric Adams' case

The mayor was charged with corruption related to taking bribes.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, Sept. 27, 2024.

The Department of Justice has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

An attorney in the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section signed the paperwork Friday evening required to move forward with seeking the formal dismissal of charges.

Along with another career official in the criminal division, Toni Bacon, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove also signed the papers.

This ends an extraordinary stalemate between Public Integrity Section prosecutors and Bove.

Many of the section's leaders refused to sign the paperwork and resigned in protest, before Bove gathered the rest of the section earlier Friday to tell them that there would be serious consequences if no one stepped forward to sign the paperwork, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Now that the paperwork is filed a federal judge will still have to decide whether the case can be dismissed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.