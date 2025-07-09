DOJ sues California over transgender athlete policies

The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium before a press conference.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the state of California over its policy regarding transgender individuals participating in women's and girls' sports.

In a civil complaint filed in the Central District of California, the department accused the state of violating Title IX by allegedly engaging "in illegal sex discrimination against female student athletes by allowing males to compete against them."

Title IX is a U.S. federal civil rights law passed in 1972 that prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal funding. It aims to ensure equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of sex, in educational settings.

The complaint alleges that by allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls' sports, it's depriving them of the "equal education and athletic opportunities afforded to them by federal civil rights law."

The Justice Department names the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which is a nonprofit independent sports governing body, in the complaint.

Attorney General Pam Bondi listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2025. Evan Vucci/AP

In the complaint, federal prosecutors say the Department of Education has allocated $44.3 billion in funds to CDE for the fiscal year, and that $3.8 billion is still available for the CDE to withdraw.

ABC News has reached out to CDE and CIF for comment.

"The Governor of California has previously admitted that it is 'deeply unfair' to force women and girls to compete with men and boys in competitive sports," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

The AG was referring to a podcast episode released by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March, where he spoke about transgender girls and women competing in female sports.

"I think it's an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that," Newsom said to conservative influencer Charlie Kirk during the episode. "It is an issue of fairness -- it's deeply unfair," Newsom added. The governor goes on the podcast episode to note how marginalized communities are more likely to commit suicide and have anxiety and depression.

Referencing Newsom's comments on fairness in sports, Bondi added in her statement Wednesday, "But not only is it 'deeply unfair,' it is also illegal under federal law. This Department of Justice will continue its fight to protect equal opportunities for women and girls in sports."

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Newsom slammed the Trump administration and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

"It wouldn't be a day ending in 'Y' without the Trump Administration threatening to defund California. Now Secretary McMahon is confusing government with her WrestleMania days -- dramatic, fake, and completely divorced from reality. This won't stick," the statement said.

The Justice Department's suit comes amid a wider debate surrounding transgender athletes in women's and girls' sports and the role the federal government plays in regulating their involvement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks as he announces the Golden State Literacy Plan and deployment of literacy coaches statewide, at the Clinton Elementary School in Compton, June 5, 2025. Daniel Cole/Reuters

In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, fulfilling a promise that was at the center of his 2024 campaign.

Titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," the order mandates immediate enforcement, including against schools and athletic associations that "deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms," according to the document, and directs state attorneys general to identify best practices for enforcing the mandate.

In response, opponents of the federal order said at the time that Trump's action would lead to increased discrimination and harassment.

"This order could expose young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don't fit a narrow view of how they're supposed to dress or look," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement after the order was issued.

"Participating in sports is about learning the values of teamwork, dedication, and perseverance. And for so many students, sports are about finding somewhere to belong. We should want that for all kids -- not partisan policies that make life harder for them," Robinson said.

Proponents say, however, Trump's federal direction brings clarity at the federal level.

"We're a national governing body and we follow federal law," NCAA President Charlie Baker told Republican senators at a hearing in December. "Clarity on this issue at the federal level would be very helpful."