Dr. Simone Gold, leading anti-vax figure, sentenced for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

Gold and her organization have pushed conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

Dr. Simone Gold, a leading figure in the anti-vaccine moment, was sentenced to prison Thursday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The founder of America's Frontline Doctors, Gold and her coalition of physicians have pushed conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine and promoted disproven treatments like ivermectin. She pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering and remaining in a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Christopher Cooper, U.S. district judge for the District of Columbia, sentenced Gold on Thursday to a 60-day prison term followed by 12 months of supervised release, and ordered her to pay a $9,500 fine.

In an interview with The Washington Post in January about her involvement in the riot, Gold said that she "regrets being there."

Gold did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

In March, ABC News reported that despite the warnings from health agencies about unproven COVID-19 treatments, several physician groups like America's Frontline Doctors had partnered with telemedicine platforms and pharmacies to offer easy access to drugs like ivermectin.

Dr. Simone Gold uses a bullhorn to address supporters of President Donald Trump during a riot in the US Capitol's Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

A House probe launched in October is investigating America's Frontline Doctors and other organizations for allegedly "spreading misinformation and facilitating access to disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin."

"Attempts to monetize coronavirus misinformation have eroded public confidence in proven treatments and prevention measures and hindered efforts to control the pandemic," Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), chairman of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote in a letter to Gold when the investigation was launched in the fall.