Dramatic video shows moment Delta plane flipped after landing in Toronto

Twenty-one people were taken to hospitals after Monday's crash, Delta said.

New, dramatic video shows the moment Delta Flight 4819 caught fire and rolled over upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon.

This video -- which was given to investigators, who are now reviewing it -- shows the plane reach the ground, erupt in flames, bounce on the runway and then overturn.

The aircraft came to a stop upside-down on the snow covered Toronto runway.

A passenger is helped exiting from the Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft after it crashed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 17, 2025. Peter Koukov via Reuters

The site of the snow-covered Delta Airline plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Feb. 18, 2025 in Toronto. Katherine Ky Cheng/Getty Images

The 76 passengers and four crew evacuated the plane, which originated in Minneapolis.

Everyone survived, but at least 21 people were taken to hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released, according to Delta.

The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft that crashed Feb. 17, 2025, lays on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada as an airplane takes off, Feb. 18, 2025. Cole Burston/Reuters

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation. Investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting.

The CRJ 900 aircraft was operated by Endeavor Air.

The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines-operated CRJ900 aircraft that crashed Feb. 17, 2025, lays on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Feb. 18, 2025. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

"Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. "We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them."