Drone video captures wildfires at state forest in Pennsylvania

The fires are burning through Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County.

Two wildfires have sparked at a state forest in Pennsylvania, drone video shows.

The fires are burning at the Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. At least 1,350 acres -- including the Kings Gap Environmental Education Center and Pine Grove Furnace State Park -- have been impacted as of Friday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Officials advised hikers and hunters to steer clear of trails and backcountry areas near the fire zones.

Drone video taken on Thursday shows the blaze as it scorches through the wildland, with plumes of smoke rising from the flames.

A fire burns in Thompson Hollow Fire in Cumberland County, PA, April 24, 2025. Bryan Adams

The heavy smoke from the wildfires may cause air quality alerts, especially along the I-81 corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection warned on Friday morning.

Firefighters in neighboring New Jersey are continuing to battle the massive Jones Road Wildfire, which has scorched through 15,300 acres. As of Friday morning, the blaze was 60% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire triggered air quality alerts in nearby regions, including New York City.

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of starting the fire, which officials determined to be "incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire," state prosecutors said in a statement.

Investigators allege that Joseph Kling of Waretown, New Jersey, set wooden pallets on fire and then left the area without the fire being fully extinguished.

The origin of the fire is near Kling's home, according to investigators.