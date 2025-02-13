Eagles parade: Philadelphia fans prepare for big Super Bowl celebration

Philadelphia public schools are closed on Friday for the parade and ceremony.

A fan celebrates as the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Philadelphia, Feb. 9, 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles fans will flock to downtown Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate the team's massive 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Fans celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Philadelphia, Feb. 9, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A fan celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 10, 2025, in Philadelphia. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The city expects 1 million people to attend the parade and ceremony -- including kids. Philadelphia city offices and Philadelphia public schools are closed for the citywide celebration.

"We look forward to joyfully celebrating the Eagles' victory as a community, and we hope that you do so safely and responsibly with friends and family," the school district said in a statement.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 9, 2025 in Philadelphia. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The Eagles players' parade begins at 11 a.m. More than 15 Jumbotron screens will be along the parade route to broadcast the celebration live.

The parade will be followed by a ceremony at 2 p.m. on the "Rocky" Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in confetti after beating the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

But if you're heading to Philadelphia on Friday, make sure to layer up with your Eagles gear.

When the parade begins, gusty winds could reach 20 to 25 mph. The wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- will be only 22 degrees.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and fiancee, Bry Burrows, embrace after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La., Feb. 09, 2025. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fans celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Philadelphia, Feb. 9, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

By 2 p.m., the wind chill is only expected to rise to 27 degrees -- much colder than normal for mid-February.

This is the Eagles' second Super Bowl championship; the team's first win was in 2018.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.