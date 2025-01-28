East Palestine reaches settlement with Norfolk Southern over 2023 derailment

The settlement agreement has "resolved all claims by the Village."

Norfolk Southern and East Palestine, Ohio, reached a settlement over the February 2023 derailment that sent toxic chemicals into the area's air, soil and creeks, the village said.

"The settlement provides the Village with $22 million from Norfolk Southern to be used for priorities identified by the Village in connection with the train derailment," the village said in a statement.

The agreement "resolved all claims by the Village," the statement said.

The agreement announcement on Monday came almost 2 years after the Feb. 3, 2023, derailment, in which about 50 cars of a freight train derailed in a fiery crash. Eleven of the derailed cars were transporting hazardous materials.

Norfolk Southern agreed in April 2024 to a $600 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit, with all of those funds going directly to residents.

Norfolk Southern has since the derailment paid about $13.5 million to the village for improvements to public infrastructure, including replacing fire and police equipment and vehicles, according to the statement.

The railroad corporation has also paid for improvements and renovations to East Palestine's train depot and water treatment plant.

"The settlement also reaffirms Norfolk Southern’s commitment of $25 million to the ongoing improvements to the East Palestine City Park," the village said.

ABC News has contacted Norfolk Southern for comment.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and Mark Osborne contributed to this report.