Eastern Arizona wildfire explodes 6,400 acres amid high winds, red flag conditions

The Greer Fire is threatening a small mountain town near the New Mexico border.

Crews in eastern Arizona continue to battle a wind-driven wildfire that has burned over 6,400 acres as of Wednesday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Greer Fire, named after the small community in Arizona's White Mountains where the blaze sparked Tuesday morning, remains at 0% containment amid high wind conditions.

The fire continues to move to the north-northeast, moving through Hobson Canyon and pushing onto State Trust lands, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said fire activity moderated slightly overnight, but red flag weather warnings and winds up to 35mph fanned the wildfire.

Winds increased to 45 mph on Wednesday as critical fire weather lingers over the area, officials said.

Wildland firefighters, hand crews, water tenders and dozers are supporting wildfire containment efforts. Air tankers were grounded due to the wind conditions, officials said.

Greer, Arizona, is a small mountain town near the state's border with New Mexico with a population of less than 60 residents, as of 2020 census data.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Wednesday as crews battle the wildfire, State Route 260 is closed in both directions between mileposts 385 and 393. State Route 373's southbound lanes heading into Greer are also closed, officials said.

