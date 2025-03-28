Empire State Building celebrates 45th anniversary of ABC's 'Nightline'

The skyscraper will be lit up in gold and cyan to match the show's new logo.

If you're looking at the New York City skyline on Friday night, you might wonder about the colors of the Empire State Building's lights. The iconic skyscraper will be lit up in gold and cyan to celebrate the 45th anniversary of ABC News' iconic late-night show "Nightline."

The show debuted as "Nightline" on March 24, 1980. It evolved from ABC News' coverage of the Iran hostage crisis following the infamous terrorist attack on the U.S. embassy in Tehran in November 1979.

Rendering of the Empire State Building in Nightline colors. Empire State Realty Trust

On Friday, "Nightline" co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts will light the building. The lights, which will be visible at dusk, will match the show's new logo. The logo honors the show's legacy, blending elements from its original look (which had the city skyline within its letters) with an updated, modern design.

"Nightline" marked its 45-year milestone with an anniversary episode on Monday, with past and present anchors discussing its history, evolution and enduring appeal.

"Every night, Ted Koppel came on and did something that you'd never seen before," ABC News' Terry Moran, who anchored the show from 2005 to 2013, said of its early days with original anchor Koppel.

Chang, who has shared anchoring duties with Pitts since 2014, noted her appreciation that the job lets them report from the field.

"I'd rather be sweating out in the street somewhere and covering a story and looking somebody in the eye and hearing their story and trying to tell it," she said.

Pitts said that the show stays true to its original mission: offering Americans a way to stay informed as their day draws to a close.

"'Nightline' is a place where the country can show up together and hear the truth," he said. "We provide context and clarity and comfort for the nation. And who doesn't want that before they go to sleep?"