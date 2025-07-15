No arrests have been made, police said.

2 people found shot dead in home during welfare check in Los Angeles: Police

Two found shot to death inside Encino home after LAPD conducts welfare check, July 15, 2025.

Two people have been found shot to death in a Los Angeles home during a welfare check, police said.

Police found the victims while responding to the home in Encino on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

A broken sliding glass door could be seen at the house.

No arrests have been made, police said. Next of kin is being notified and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting as a double homicide.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.