Evacuation orders issued due to brush fire burning in Los Angeles County

The Bethany Fire in Burbank is 8 acres.

A brush fire burning near homes in Los Angeles County has prompted evacuation orders, authorities said Tuesday.

The Burbank Fire Department said Tuesday afternoon it was responding to the Bethany Fire, which is burning near a residential area in Burbank, California.

Bethany Fire in Burbank, California. Burbank Police

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Burbank due to the eight-acre fire.

All hiking trails above Burbank, including Wildwood Canyon and Stough Nature Center areas, are closed due to the fire, police said.

"If you are on or near the hiking trails or in these recreation areas in the Burbank hills, please leave the area immediately," the Burbank Police Department said.

