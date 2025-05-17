The explosion occurred just before 11 a.m. local time.

Explosion at health facility shakes Palm Springs, residents instructed to stay away

Residents are being instructed to stay away from North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, California, after an explosion rocked a health facility just before 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to officials.

The explosion occurred on North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive.

"Palm Springs Police and Fire are currently on scene and request that residents stay away from the area so that emergency crews can work the incident," the city said in a statement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion.

"The state, through [California Governor's Office of Emergency Services], is coordinating with local and federal authorities to support the response," Newsom's office said in a statement.

