Faithful recall Pope Francis' historic US virtual town hall with David Muir in 2015

Pope Francis' death is bringing renewed attention to his historic virtual town hall in 2015, during which he connected with followers via satellite, demonstrating how modern technology can bridge distances and bring the Catholic Church closer to its people.

Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, died Monday at the age of 88. The Vatican announced that the pope died from a stroke followed by heart failure, as mourners worldwide gathered to honor his legacy of compassion and inclusivity.

Francis' death followed a series of worsening health problems, including a respiratory crisis that left him in critical condition back in February.

During his decade-long papacy, Francis broke new ground in many ways, including a 2015 virtual town hall with Americans that showcased his dedication to connecting directly with the faithful.

ABC News and "World News Tonight" revisited the pope's historic town hall, where he participated in a virtual audience with Americans from across the country, moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir.

ABC News' David Muir with Pope Francis, Sept. 4, 2015. ABC News

The groundbreaking event, held Aug. 31, 2015, marked the first time a pope had ever engaged in such direct dialogue with Americans through virtual technology. The conversation revealed Francis' characteristic warmth and accessibility, moving many participants to tears.

The pope spoke for nearly an hour via satellite to groups including Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Chicago; Sacred Heart Church in McAllen, Texas; and homeless individuals and outreach workers in Los Angeles.

Throughout the conversation, the pontiff responded directly to participants' questions and provided encouraging words of wisdom.

"It really touched my heart. It really made me feel that he is really connecting with us," Ricardo Ortiz, 19, told ABC News at the time, after speaking to Francis from the church in McAllen.

Valerie Herrera was 17 when she shared her story with Pope Francis about struggling with a rare skin disorder and turning to music to cope with bullying. In a touching moment during the virtual town hall, the pope asked her to sing for him.

As cheers filled the room at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Chicago, Herrera sang a song of her choice, moving many in the audience. The pope thanked her with his characteristic warm smile.

Now 26 and working as a nurse outside Chicago, Herrera reflects on that transformative moment.

"When I think about Pope Francis, I remember his warming and welcoming smile when he asked me to sing for him," Herrera told ABC News. "That's the face I will always remember."

Herrera detailed how the moment with the pontiff inspired her in her carrer and personal life, saying it "taught me to just to be more of a woman of faith that is here to serve others, that is here to provide care as a nurse."

"I have the responsibility to care for those that are under my care. I have the responsibility to provide and give everything that I have in order to ensure that people are healing, people are getting better, and to provide the love and compassion that family members and patients really need in their time of weakness when they're sick," Herrera said.

Members of the audience who did not get a chance to ask the pope a question were still equally touched by the event, including Adam Nichol, a formerly homeless man who lives and works at the Midnight Mission.

"This experience touched me, and it will be something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life," Nichol told ABC News at the time.

The virtual town hall remains a testament to Francis' pioneering efforts to modernize the Church's outreach while maintaining its focus on compassion, social justice, and connecting with those on society's margins.