Family of 4 killed after small plane crashes in North Carolina

A family of four, including two young children, were killed on Monday in a small plane crash in North Carolina, according to officials.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. local time in Lee County.

The agency said the crash happened near the Sanford Raleigh Executive Airport.

A family of four was on board at the time of the crash, according to the states' highway patrol.

Three of the four occupants died on scene and the fourth was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased, officials said.

The family was identified as parents Travis Buchanan, 35, Candace Buchanan, 35, and their children, Aubrey Buchanan, 10, and Walker Buchanan, 9.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

ABC News' Ali Ayesha and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.