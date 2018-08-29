A teenage girl has gone missing in Northern California, and authorities say she may have run off with a coach with whom she has a "romantic relationship."

Now, her devastated family is speaking out, pleading with their daughter to come home.

"This has come to us as a tremendous shock," said the family of 16-year-old Alexus, a junior at Franklin High School in Stockton, California. "Alexus has always been an amazing and beautiful daughter, happy and full of love."

The 16-year-old was reported missing on Aug. 22. She is believed to be with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, a former volunteer wrestling coach at Franklin High School, with whom she is in a "romantic relationship," according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and the Stockton Unified School District.

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office

"She has always excelled in sports, she went to the Masters as a freshman wrestler and took fourth in state for the Port City wrestling team. She was also Franklin's top girl cross country runner," the teen's father said in a statement released by the sheriff's office Tuesday. "We hope and pray that she realizes that we love her and miss her very much. We can and will get through this together as a family."

"The last time I saw my daughter, I was getting ready for work," the statement continued. "As I was sitting on the couch putting on my shoes, she jumped on my back hugging me and telling me she loved me. And as I was backing out of the driveway she stood in the doorway waving goodbye."

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office

"As a father," he stressed, "I beg you, please, if you have seen her, notify authorities. Don’t just be a bystander. Imagine if this was your daughter."

"As for Philip, I pray that God will change your heart and you will bring our daughter home safely," the statement said. "We love you Lex please come home."

"The Stockton Unified School District is working closely with law enforcement," the school district said in a statement. "The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of this case and the district will not be discussing the student."

The teen and coach are believed to be traveling in a 1994 green Toyota extra cab truck with license plate 8G91493, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities released this photo of a similar truck:

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office

Alexus is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400, or the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425.