Fast-moving storm bringing snow, rain to Northeast

The storm that brought 10 reported tornadoes to five states in the South and heavy snow to Minnesota and the Dakotas on Saturday is quickly moving through the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday.

The snow is stretching from Minnesota to New York on Sunday morning, while it is lightening in parts of the Upper Midwest. However, there are two factors that will limit snowfall totals in the Northeast. First, mild air is quickly moving into the region and will prevent any significant impacts in the Interstate 95 corridor during the morning. Secondly, the storm is moving fast.

Some snow will move through New England during the morning hours, but mild air will quickly change much of the Northeast over to mixing and then some rain. The storm will be out of the region by mid- to late-afternoon.

Snowfall totals in parts of the Northeast away from the major cities could exceed 2 to 4 inches Sunday morning -- especially in some of the higher elevations in parts of New York, and northwest Connecticut. About an inch, along with some ice, is possible in areas like Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts. Nearly no accumulation is expected in New York City or Boston.

Gusty winds will impact parts of the Midwest from Chicago to Detroit behind the storm.

New storm developing in West

A new storm is moving along the shoreline of California on Sunday and will bring some rain to the coast line and some snow to the higher elevations outside Los Angeles. Through Sunday night, 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible in the Ventura Mountains, and 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall near Grapevine, California. Travel along Interstate 5 could be affected.

A part of this system will move inland into the Southwest on Monday and Tuesday and start to bring in heavy rain to parts of Arizona and New Mexico. Localized flooding is possible with some of the more intense rain showers.

The storm will strengthen and begin to organize in the middle of the week. Initially it will usher in a good amount of moisture to parts of the Southern Plains on Tuesday.

Then, by Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the storm will begin to rapidly intensify and reorganize itself as it moves off the Rocky Mountains and into the central U.S.

This will likely bring a round of severe weather in the Southern Plains. Steady and heavy rain will overspread much of the central U.S. -- even in parts of Minnesota where they just received 6 to 12 inches of snow this weekend.