FBI investigating Border Patrol agent–involved shooting in Vermont
Details of the incident in on Interstate 91 are not yet clear.
The FBI is investigating a Border Patrol agent–involved shooting, according to a statement from the Vermont State Police.
The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, police said.
Details of the incident are not yet clear. The FBI and Border Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
The section of the highway where the incident occurred has been temporarily closed, police said.
