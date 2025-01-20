FBI investigating Border Patrol agent–involved shooting in Vermont

Details of the incident in on Interstate 91 are not yet clear.

The FBI is investigating a Border Patrol agent–involved shooting, according to a statement from the Vermont State Police.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, police said.

Details of the incident are not yet clear. The FBI and Border Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Scene of the aftermath of a shooting involving a border patrol agent in Newport, Vermont, Jan. 20, 2025. Ryan DeGreenia

The section of the highway where the incident occurred has been temporarily closed, police said.

