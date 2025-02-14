FBI joins search for missing Colorado college student

Megan Trussell was last seen in her residence hall on Sunday.

The CU Boulder Police Department is attempting to locate a missing student, Megan Trussell, in Boulder, Colo., Feb. 14, 2025.

A search is underway for missing University of Colorado Boulder student Megan Trussell who was last seen on Sunday.

Campus police are working with local, state and federal law enforcement to find Trussell.

Trussell was last seen in her residence hall wearing a blue/grey jacked, dark-colored yoga pants and white platform sneakers, according to the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department

Anyone who has seen Trussell or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 with CUPD case #2025-029.