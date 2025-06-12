FBI considering moving training academy from Quantico to Huntsville, Alabama: Sources

Quantico has been the site of the FBI training facility since the 1970s.

The FBI is considering moving one of its training academies from Quantico, Virginia, to Huntsville, Alabama, according to sources familiar with the decision, as part of a broader effort to shift federal law enforcement resources out of the Capital region.

This training academy, the FBI National Academy, is a 10-week training program for law enforcement leaders from around the country, including FBI agents.

The FBI said in a statement that "any relocation options are being evaluated for budgetary reasons and to save money, while taking advantage of the best facilities available."

The potential move is being spearheaded by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, according to sources.

In recent months, Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel have visited Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, the FBI's "innovation center," and have publicly posted about it.

Academy of F.B.I in Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 1, 1989. Patrick Aventurier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said on social media that the possible move is "GREAT NEWS" for Alabama.

But Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement that Quantico -- which has been the site of the FBI training facility since the 1970s -- "remains the best place to train America’s FBI."

Youngkin said he's "speaking with leadership at the FBI and [Department of Justice] to make sure Quantico remains the centerpiece of FBI training now and in the future."