FBI releases sketch of 2nd suspect in 2016 murder of Pokemon Go player

The FBI has released a sketch of a second person it believes may have been involved in the murder of a man who was killed while playing Pokémon Go in a San Francisco park as the craze around the video game was at its height in 2016.

Calvin Riley was fatally shot while playing Pokémon Go at Aquatic Park in August 2016. Riley was walking with a friend near the end of the park's promenade when he was struck by a bullet, according to the FBI.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and probable cause to arrest the subject(s) who killed Calvin Riley. FBI

Two people were identified as being in the area of the murder. One person is believed to be the driver of a vehicle accompanied by a blonde woman that was parked in the area.

A second person was seen recording video at the crime scene, according to the FBI.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and probable cause to arrest the subject(s) who killed Calvin Riley. FBI

Two suspicious vehicles were also identified at the scene: a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata and a dark-colored Audi A3 Wagon, according to the FBI. The two vehicles arrived together shortly before the murder and "departed in tandem immediately after the homicide," the FBI said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification of those involved and probable cause to arrest the person who killed Riley.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and probable cause to arrest the subject(s) who killed Calvin Riley. FBI

"FBI San Francisco would like to speak with anyone who was a resident in the area, has information on the homicide or events surrounding the homicide, and/or has information about the two individuals or the two suspicious vehicles," the FBI said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the FBI's San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400, your local FBI office or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.