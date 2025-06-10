FBI searching for man who allegedly hurled rocks at Paramount protest: 'Turn yourself in'

The suspect, 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna, is considered a fugitive by the FBI.

ByEmily Shapiro
June 10, 2025, 10:04 AM

As protests against immigration raids grip the Los Angeles area, the FBI is searching for a man who allegedly hurled rocks at federal vehicles.

Authorities said they've identified the suspect as 40-year-old Compton resident Elpidio Reyna, who is considered a fugitive by the FBI.

Reyna was allegedly seen on video throwing rocks at law enforcement vehicles during protests in the south LA city of Paramount on Saturday afternoon, injuring a federal officer and damaging government cars, the FBI said.

"Turn yourself in," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted Tuesday. "It’s only a matter of time."

PHOTO: Standoff by protesters and law enforcement, following multiple detentions by ICE in Los Angeles County
A car burns on Atlantic Boulevard during a standoff by protesters and law enforcement, following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, U.S., June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Barbara Davidson
Barbara Davidson/Reuters

The FBI said it's offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to Reyna's arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has dispatched 700 Marines to LA and increased the California National Guard presence to 4,000, despite California Gov. Gavin Newsom's objections.

ABC News' Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

