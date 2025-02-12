Fighter jet crashes into San Diego Harbor, 2 pilots rescued: Fire officials

Both pilots are in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

In this screen grab from CCTV from Kona Kai Marina, the jet is shown going down in San Diego, Feb. 12, 2025.

A fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor on Wednesday, with the two pilots on board ejecting before being rescued by the Coast Guard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The Coast Guard said the pilots were rescued by a fishing vessel after being in the water for about a minute.

They were in a two-seat EA-18G Growler, the Navy said.