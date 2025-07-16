Nine people were killed and dozens were hurt in the five-alarm fire.

Fire at assisted-living facility 'was destined to kill 50-plus people,' chief says, praising 'hero' responders

Boards cover the windows of the Gabriel House assisted living facility, where a fire on Sunday killed several people, July 15, 2025 in Fall River, Mass.

The fire that claimed nine lives at an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, "was destined to kill 50-plus people," according to the local fire chief.

"Unfortunately, nine were not able to be saved. But that number should have been four to five times that," Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said at a news conference on Wednesday, praising the "heroic" first responders' quick actions.

Firefighters who rushed to the five-alarm blaze at the Gabriel House on Sunday night have described seeing faces in windows and "having to decide who they needed to rescue," Bacon said, overcome with emotion.

An investigator takes measurements Monday, July 14, 2025, near an entrance to the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that started late Sunday, in Fall River, Mass. Steven Senne/AP

One responder pushed through the heavy, black smoke inside the building to break into rooms and pull out nonambulatory residents, he said.

A captain at the scene found it "eerily quiet" when he responded to the front door, where flames were blowing out, the chief said.

"He knocked down the fire very quickly, to the point that countless lives were saved," Bacon said.

Boards cover the windows of the Gabriel House assisted living facility, where a fire on Sunday killed several people, July 15, 2025 in Fall River, Mass. Kimberlee Kruesi/AP

Nine residents were killed and dozens were hurt at the Gabriel House, which was home to about 70 people.

Two people remained in critical condition on Wednesday, Bacon said.

Flowers sit in front of the Gabriel House assisted living facility where a fire on Sunday killed several people, July 15, 2025, in Fall River, Mass. Kimberlee Kruesi/AP

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said it "does not appear to be suspicious."

Bacon noted the fire started in a room on the second floor.

The DA's office identified the residents killed as: 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon, 86-year-old Eleanor Willett and 77-year-old Joseph Wilansky. The name of the ninth victim, a 70-year-old woman, has not been released.