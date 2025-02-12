Los Angeles could see 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next three days.

Fire-ravaged Los Angeles braces for landslides as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to California

Sandbags are loaded into the trunk of a woman's car on February 12, 2025 in Pasadena, California, as the National Weather Service warns that heavy rains could cause flooding in the coming days.

Sandbags are loaded into the trunk of a woman's car on February 12, 2025 in Pasadena, California, as the National Weather Service warns that heavy rains could cause flooding in the coming days.

Sandbags are loaded into the trunk of a woman's car on February 12, 2025 in Pasadena, California, as the National Weather Service warns that heavy rains could cause flooding in the coming days.

Sandbags are loaded into the trunk of a woman's car on February 12, 2025 in Pasadena, California, as the National Weather Service warns that heavy rains could cause flooding in the coming days.

A new atmospheric river is bearing down on California, including fire-ravaged Los Angeles, where residents are bracing for the possibility of mudslides and landslides.

The storm moves into the Golden State on Wednesday, with the heaviest rain falling on Thursday and Friday.

Some areas could see as much as 5 to 10 inches of rain while the Sierra Nevada mountain range could see 5 to 8 feet of snow.

Where the rain and snow is expected in California this week. ABC News

A flood watch is in effect from the San Francisco Bay area to Los Angeles.

The biggest concern for mudslides and landslides will be on the burn scar areas from last month's devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles. These burn scar spots could see 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next three days.

A mobile home park destroyed in the Palisades Fire is seen on Jan. 21, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the city is preparing by clearing catch basins of fire debris; offering residents over 6,500 sandbags; setting up over 7,500 feet of concrete barriers; and having systems in place to capture polluted runoff.

Sandbags are loaded into the trunk of a woman's car on February 12, 2025 in Pasadena, California, as the National Weather Service warns that heavy rains could cause flooding in the coming days. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Landslides from burn scars could be a threat in the region for years to come.

Post-wildfire landslides can exert great loads on objects in their paths, strip vegetation, block drainage ways, damage structures and endanger human life, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Additionally, wildfires could destabilize pre-existing, deep-seated landslides over long periods. Flows generated over longer periods could be accompanied by root decay and loss of soil strength, according to the USGS.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.