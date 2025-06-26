Home security and dashcam footage captured a fireball streaking across the sky.

Fireball sightings reported across the southeastern US

Fireball sightings were reported in multiple states across the southeastern United States during the day on Thursday.

The American Meteor Society said it received over 140 reports of fireball sightings Thursday over six states -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

A still from a dashcam video that captured a fireball over South Carolina on June 26, 2025. Kathryn Farr

In this screen grab from a video, a fireball streaks through the sky near Batesburg, South Carolina, on June 26, 2025. Miranda Riendeau

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told ABC News it found multiple bright flashes of light during the day on Thursday via its lightning flash tracker.

One of the flashes was captured between 12:21 p.m. and 12:26 p.m. ET, south of Atlanta. Multiple videos from home security and dashcam footage in South Carolina, verified by ABC News, captured a fireball streaking across the sky around that time.

The NOAA's Satellite and Information Service shared a "quick flash" captured around the Virginia-North Carolina border on Thursday.

NOAA's lightning mapper can sometimes detect bright meteors -- or bolides -- when they pass through the atmosphere, the office said.

Following "many reports" of a fireball across the Southeast, the National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina, also said "satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud free sky" near the Virginia-North Carolina border Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.