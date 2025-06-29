The incident unfolded in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters ambushed by gunman while responding to brush fire in Idaho: Sheriff

Emergency personnel and law enforcement were seen responding to an incident in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday.

Firefighters were ambushed by a gunman while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Kootenai County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Howard told ABC News.

The incident unfolded after a small but growing brush fire broke out on Canfield Mountain Sunday afternoon.

When fire personnel responded to the blaze, they started getting shot at by an unknown person in the woods, Howard said.

Law enforcement is investigating whether the fire could have been intentionally set in order to lure first responders to the scene, Howard added.

The scene is considered an active shooter situation and a shelter-in-place order has been issued for Canfield Mountain Trailhead and the surrounding area.

The FBI is is assisting authorities in Kootenai County, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.