Fitness influencer killed by estranged husband, who's then fatally shot by off-duty cop: Police

A fitness influencer and her date were allegedly shot and killed by her estranged husband in Southern California, according to police, before an off-duty police officer shot and killed the husband.

Gloria Zamora, 40, as well as her date, Hector Garduno, 43, were fatally shot by her estranged husband on Saturday, according to Fontana police.

Garduno and Zamora were found by police in a parking lot outside a sushi restaurant in Fontana, each suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police and Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

The suspect -- 45-year-old Tomas Albert Tamayo Lizarraga -- opened fire on the victims before being confronted by an off-duty officer who happened to be at the scene, police said.

The suspect was killed by the officer, police said.

Garduno and Zamora were transported to local hospitals and later died of their injuries, police said.

The pair was on a date and Lizarraga had tracked them to a restaurant, according to KABC.

Zamora, a fitness coach and social media influencer with more than 150,000 followers on Instagram, was in the process of getting a divorce, according to KABC. Zamora was a mother of seven and Garduno was a father of four, according to police.

A GoFundMe page for Zamora's children has raised over $24,000.