Flash flood threat in the Southern Plains as Texas still recovers

Additional rounds of rain will sweep across parts of Texas on Sunday.

Trees stand partially submerged after storms caused massive flooding from the swollen Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, July 4, 2025, in this still image from video obtained from social media.

Severe thunderstorms continue to threaten parts of the Midwest Saturday afternoon, with western Kentucky up to Michigan in the threat zone. The primary hazard from any severe thunderstorms that move through is strong, potentially damaging wind gusts.

This comes after severe weather slammed parts of the Plains and Midwest over the past 24 hours. Eastern Iowa was hit particularly hard by damaging winds and flash flooding.

Further south, this same system triggered a new threat of heavy rain and possible flash flooding in the southern Plains this weekend, including much of Oklahoma and Texas.

Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy downpours, will be sweeping across these areas through tonight and again on Sunday, including the Hill Country.

Earlier Saturday, flash flooding hit parts of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and torrential rain hit Abilene, Texas, with a Flash Flood Warning issued for the city.

While spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours in central Texas, the activity will be more widespread tomorrow across the region, with a greater potential for locally heavy rainfall.

The Flood Watch in effect for parts of the southern Plains, including much of Oklahoma and Texas, was expanded southeast this morning to encompass areas that were hit hard by catastrophic and deadly flash flooding last weekend, including Kerr, Travis and Burnet Counties.

While these areas are being watched for the potential for heavy rain through Sunday night, the heaviest rain through at least Saturday evening will be to the north and west across the Concho Valley.

This includes the San Angelo area, later Saturday night through the early morning hours Sunday. These areas could see two to four inches of rain from these storms through Sunday afternoon, with localized amounts of six to eight inches possible where the heaviest rain develops.

Additional rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be sweeping across parts of Texas on Sunday, including Hill County, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall totals of one to three inches are possible in this region through late Sunday night, with isolated amounts up to six inches possible where the heaviest rain develops.

While this rainfall is not expected to be as extreme as last weekend, the threshold for flash flooding to develop is lower due to the ground being very saturated from recent heavy rain in the region.

Dangerous heat strikes West

Dangerous heat is impacting parts of the West this weekend, with heat alerts in effect across several states. Over the next few days, afternoon temperatures will soar into the 90s as far north as parts of Oregon and Washington, nearing the triple digits in some spots.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for cities like Fresno and Redding, California, on Saturday afternoon, and Portland will be under a Heat Advisory on Sunday. Hot weather will persist across much of the desert Southwest into the central Valley of California. However, triple-digit temperatures are typical for mid-July in these areas.

After a brief break early next week for places like Portland, the heat will ramp back up by midweek with highs back in the mid-90s on Wednesday. An Extreme Heat Watch has been posted for the Portland area beginning late Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

The North Rim of the park remains closed due to the White Sage Fire burning to the north and nearing Jacob Lake. The White Sage Fire has now grown to 19,153 acres and is 0% contained as of the Saturday morning update.

While this is a very rural area, the fire has triggered some road closures and evacuations, mainly to ensure that fire resources have uninhibited access to manage the fire.

A second fire continues to burn in the area. The Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 as a result of a lightning strike within Grand Canyon National Park. Initially, this fire was not being actively suppressed, being used as part of a wildfire land management plan.

However, officials have now switched to a full suppression approach. The fire is currently at 5,000 acres and 0% contained.

Canadian wildfire smoke affects air quality in parts of Midwest

Another batch of smoke from wildfires burning in Canada is pushing south into parts of the Upper Midwest, impacting air quality in some areas this weekend.

Air Quality Alerts have been posted across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan where poor air quality is a concern through at least Sunday night.

The dense smoke is focused over much of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, where air quality at times could reach “unhealthy” levels for all individuals over the next 24 hours, including cities like Minneapolis and Green Bay. North of these cities, the air quality could dip to “very unhealthy” levels for all individuals, including cities like Duluth.

On Sunday, the denser smoke shifts to the east, focusing over eastern Wisconsin and parts of Michigan. Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see improving conditions throughout the day tomorrow.

However, after a brief break, another batch of smoke could arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning.