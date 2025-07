Rainfall rates are reaching up to 2 inches per hour.

A "considerable" flash flood warning has been issued in Boston as heavy, life-threatening rain pounds the city and areas to the south.

Two to 4 inches of rain has fallen so far. Rainfall rates are reaching up to 2 inches per hour.

Rain falls in Brockton, Massachusetts, July 10, 2025. Jeff Swartz/ABC News

Massachusetts State Police said flooding has inundated Interstate 93. Police ask drivers to avoid the area around Exit 3.