Flash flooding threatens counties in southern New York: Governor

A flash flood warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m. for Newark Valley.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shared a warning to New York residents in Tioga and Broome counties on Sunday evening as heavy rains and flooding threaten the region.

"Tioga and Broome Counties are currently under a dangerous flash flood warning," Hochul wrote, adding that more storms are expected to come late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning will be in effect until 11:30 p.m. for the Newark Valley region.

Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen, according to the agency, which added that the expected rainfall rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur late Sunday evening.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are also possible in the surrounding areas, according to the NWS.

Video from Newark Valley on Sunday showed streets inundated with heavy flooding.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.