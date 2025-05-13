Phoenix Ikner was shot by officers during the April 17 campus shooting.

Florida State shooting suspect makes 1st appearance in court after weeks in hospital

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the student union at Florida State University on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 20-year-old who allegedly killed two and wounded several others in a mass shooting on the Florida State University campus last month made his first appearance in court on Tuesday after spending weeks in the hospital.

The suspect, FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot and wounded by officers minutes after he allegedly opened fire on the Tallahassee campus on April 17, officials said.

Ikner was released from the hospital on Monday and taken to a detention facility on two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, Tallahassee police said.

Phoenix Ikner is seen in this police handout. City of Tallahassee Police Department

He made his first court appearance remotely on Tuesday as victims watched the proceedings in person and on Zoom.

Ikner was held on no bond and is prohibited from contacting any victims, their families or potential witnesses.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the student union at Florida State University on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images

Ikner's stepmother, Jessica Ikner, is a deputy with the local Leon County Sheriff's Office. Phoenix Ikner had access to one of his stepmother's personal guns, which was one of the weapons found at the scene, Sheriff Walter McNeil said.

A motive is not clear.