Grant Hardin has been serving a 30-year sentence since 2017.

Former Arkansas police chief sentenced for murder and rape escapes from prison

A former Arkansas police chief serving a 30-year sentence for murder and rape has escaped from prison, according to the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

Grant Hardin, 56, who has been in prison since 2017 for first-degree murder and rape, escaped the Calico Rock North Central Unit on Sunday at approximately 2:50 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Grant Hardin in police photo. Stone County Arkansas Sheriff's Office

Hardin, who was the former police chief of Gateway, Arkansas, allegedly escaped through a sally port "wearing a makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement," according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

As of Sunday evening, the search continues for Hardin, officials said.

Hardin is "considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached," officials said. The Arkansas Department of Corrections, state police and other local and state law enforcement offices are working together in the search for Hardin, officials said.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 259 pounds.

Hardin pleaded guilty in October 2017 to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 59-year-old James Appleton, according to The Associated Press. He is also serving 50 years in prison for the 1997 rape of an elementary school teacher in Rogers, Arkansas, the AP said.

Authorities said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.