Former National Guardsman allegedly plotted ISIS-inspired attack on Michigan military facility

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said is seen in a still from a video included in a federal complaint.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said is seen in a still from a video included in a federal complaint.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said is seen in a still from a video included in a federal complaint.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said is seen in a still from a video included in a federal complaint.

A former member of Michigan's Army National Guard was arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass attack on a military facility near Detroit, according to newly unsealed court records.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, allegedly engaged in detailed attack planning to carry out a mass shooting at the U.S. Army's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command, or TACOM, facility in Warren, including communicating with two individuals "purporting to be fellow ISIS supporters" he was unaware were actually undercover law enforcement officers, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The alleged attack was scheduled to occur Tuesday morning, but law enforcement took Said into custody after he and one of the agents arrived at a location near the TACOM facility and launched his drone into the air "in support of the attack plan," the Department of Justice said.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said is seen in a still from a video included in a federal complaint. Department of Justice

Said is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, at which point prosecutors said they plan to ask the court to hold Said in pretrial detention "because of his danger to the community and the risk that he will flee."

Online court records do not list any attorney information for Said at this time.

Charging documents allege Said went as far as providing the undercover officers with armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines for the attack. In one meeting with the agents earlier this month, he allegedly flew a drone over the facility for reconnaissance planning, according to the complaint, which included a photo federal authorities said showed Said operating the drone.

Federal authorities say Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said is seen operating a drone near the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command facility in this photo included in a criminal complaint. Department of Justice

Said also allegedly trained the agents to use Molotov cocktails and provided firearms instruction and specifically instructed them which building to target to inflict maximum casualties, according to the complaint.

The complaint included screenshots from videos in which Said allegedly pledged loyalty to the leader of ISIS and is captured in front of an ISIS flag.

"ISIS is a brutal terrorist organization which seeks to kill Americans. Helping ISIS or any other terrorist organization prepare or carry out acts of violence is not only a reprehensible crime -- it is a threat to our entire nation and way of life. Our office will not tolerate such crimes or threats, and we will use the full weight of the law against anyone who engages in terrorism," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. said in a statement.

Said, of Melvindale, enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard in September 2022 and attended basic training at Fort Moore in Georgia, according to the complaint. Upon completing that training, he reported to Michigan Army National Guard Taylor Armory and was discharged in December 2024, according to the complaint, which did not specify why.

Federal authorities say Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said is seen in front of an ISIS flag in this still from a video included in a federal complaint. Department of Justice

Said first started communicating with one of the undercover officers in June 2024, during which he "described his longstanding desire to engage in violent jihad, either by traveling to ISIS-held territory abroad or by carrying out an attack in the United States," the complaint stated. He allegedly began planning the TACOM facility attack in November 2024, according to the complaint.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

"The arrest of this former Soldier is a sobering reminder of the importance of our counterintelligence efforts to identify and disrupt those who would seek to harm our nation," Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, said in a statement. "I commend the tireless work of our special agents and FBI partners who worked together to investigate and apprehend this individual. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to prevent similar incidents in the future."