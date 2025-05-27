Multiple injuries after boat explodes in Fort Lauderdale: Coast Guard

Thirteen people were aboard the vessel at the time, the Coast Guard said.

Yachts seen docked during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at the Fort Lauderdale Marina on October 29, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX

Multiple people were injured when a boat reportedly exploded in Florida on Memorial Day, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Monday in Fort Lauderdale near the New River Triangle, the Coast Guard said. There were 13 people aboard the vessel at the time, it said.

"Multiple injuries reported," the Coast Guard said on social media.

Those on board the boat were transported to emergency medical services, according to the Coast Guard, which did not provide any details on the exact number or severity of the injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.