Funeral for a beloved Texas sergeant shuts down the entire city Sgt. Kaila Sullivan is remembered as a dedicated wife, mother and friend.

The city of Nassau Bay, Texas, is in mourning as all administrative offices were shut down on Wednesday to pay respects to a slain police officer killed during a traffic stop.

Family, friends and members of local law enforcement across Houston, Texas, are expected to fill Grace Church on Gulf Freeway for the funeral of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

The city is where Sullivan served as a police officer for almost 16 years. She is being remembered as "selfless," dedicated to her family, playing guitar and for being a professional.

Sullivan leaves behind a wife, son and a host of friends and family including members of the Sisters Eternal Women's Motorcycle Club of Texas where she served as their president. Her casket was driven from the church in the passenger seat of a motorcycle.

Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to arrest a suspect on Dec. 10, 2019, is seen in this undated photo from the Nassau Bay (Texas) Police Department. Nassau Bay Police Department

Sullivan "lead a professional life in law enforcement for nearly 20 years. She loved helping people and exuded such an innate authenticity for leadership that people intrinsically trusted and followed her," according to a memorial page on Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood, Texas.

The city welcomed the public to attend Sullivan's funeral and to participate in a private procession after the memorial service.

"If you wish to pay your respects, please line the streets of our City in support and remembrance of our fallen hero, Kaila Sullivan," according to the city's Facebook post.

Sullivan was one of 14 members of the Nassau Bay Police Department.

Sullivan was assisting a fellow officer on Dec. 10 when she attempted to stop Tavores Dwayne Henderson from driving off during an arrest. She lost her grip from the vehicle and was run over, according to the criminal complaint.

"Kaila was the epitome of a leader ... she taught us how to love," said a heartbroken Jared Sullivan, the brother of the slain officer. "Everyone here will not forget her. This world needs more people like Sgt. Sullivan."

A slideshow tribute played along with Lauren Daigle's "Rescue" during the funeral that was livestreamed.

Sullivan's chief Tim Cromie also spoke at the funeral and shared a few anecdotes about her including how she was the only officer who knew how to handle a mentally ill resident. "He called and said how much he will miss her and how patient she was with her," Cromie said as he fought back tears. "Rest easy Kaila, we got it from here."

Tavores Dwayne Henderson allegedly fled the scene and was assisted by his mother, Tiffany Henderson and her boyfriend Geoffrey Wheeler to hide out in a hotel 30 miles away.

Robert Morrow who was assigned on Dec. 16 to represent Henderson reserved commenting on the case on Wednesday "out of respect for the officer's funeral today."

Henderson's next court date is Feb. 27. Wheeler, whose bail was raised to $50,000, is expected back in court on Feb. 5. His bond was posted on Dec. 17 and Wheeler's defense attorney was not listed, according to online records. Request for comment from Tiffany Henderson's attorney James Reed was not immediately received.

Tiffany Henderson and Geoffrey Wheeler were both arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of Tavores Dewayne Henderson after he allegedly killed Sgt. Kalia Sullivan in a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 10, 2019. Harris County Sheriff

This undated photo provided by the Nassau Bay, Texas, Police Department shows Tavores Henderson. Nassau Bay Police Department via AP

Sullivan died at the hospital. She was 43.