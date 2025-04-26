Georgia school investigating after segregation-era signs used in history lesson

The signs were not an approved part of the curriculum at the elementary school.

Signs reading "For Whites Only" and "For Colored Only" that were posted in a Georgia elementary school as part of a history lesson recently have sparked concern among some parents.

The two signs, posted above water fountains inside the cafeteria at Honey Creek Elementary in Rockdale County, Georgia, were part of an unapproved lesson about Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to attend a previously all-white school in the South, according to Rockdale County Public Schools. The lesson, which is part of the first grade curriculum, focuses on a 6-year-old Bridges integrating a Louisiana elementary school in the 1960s.

Asked about the incident, Rockdale County Public Schools provided a statement from Superintendent Shirley Chesser that was shared during a school board meeting with the community on Thursday night.

"Rockdale County Public Schools provides teachers with curriculum documents that include recommended and vetted resources and activities. In this instance, the teacher did not follow the approved resources or recommended lessons provided by the district for teaching this Georgia Standard," Chesser said during the meeting.

Chesser added that the school district has launched an investigation into the incident.

"The teacher did not have any discriminatory intent, and this was not a prank. This activity did not align with district expectations, and we recognize that this may have been hurtful," she said.

The Rockdale County Public Schools spokesperson did not provide further comment.

The school did not name the teacher involved in hanging the signs.

The principal sent a letter to parents on Wednesday morning addressing the situation. The message, obtained by ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta, explained that the signs were not part of the approved resources or recommended lesson plan by Honey Creek Elementary.

Nikisha Wade, a parent of a Honey Creek Elementary student, spoke at a county Board of Education meeting on April 17 expressing her concern over the situation.

"That is highly offensive, the way it was delivered. I understand that there is an investigation in place, and I hope and pray that that is taken in high regard to what the children experienced. Because the kids are traumatized, especially speaking firsthand, mine were," she said. "It is sad that in 2025 we have to encounter things of this nature."

The Georgia and Rockdale NAACP chapters issued a joint statement on Thursday before the board meeting condemning the signs, calling the act a "direct evocation of the painful legacy of segregation and racial injustice that our nation has fought tirelessly to overcome."

"Let us be clear: there is no place in our schools—or in any public space—for racism, hate, or ignorance. What occurred in Rockdale County is more than a 'prank' or isolated behavior; it reflects the ongoing need for serious, intentional education about our country's history of racial discrimination and the continued work required to build inclusive, respectful environments for all students," the statement continued.

"We call upon the Rockdale County School District to take swift and transparent action—not only to hold those involved accountable but to implement district-wide anti-racism education, cultural competency training for staff and students, and spaces for open dialogue led by trusted community leaders."