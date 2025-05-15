Tiffany Slaton was reported missing by her family on April 29.

Georgia woman found alive after being missing for 3 weeks in California mountains

A Georgia woman who had been missing for nearly three weeks in the California mountains was found alive on Wednesday, just one day after authorities were prepared to scale back their search and rescue efforts, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Tiffany Slaton, from Jerffersonville, Georgia, was on a solo camping trip and had stayed in regular contact with her family during her excursion, officials said.

Her parents grew concerned when they stopped hearing from her after April 20, so they filed a missing persons report on April 29, officials said.

From May 6 to May 10, officials conducted search and rescue efforts looking for the 28-year-old, police said. But with a search spanning nearly 600 square miles and no confirmed sightings of Slaton since April 24, police said they had decided on Tuesday to scale back their efforts.

Then on Wednesday, her parents, Bobby and Fredrina Slaton, received a phone call from none other than their daughter Tiffany, saying "Dad, I'm alive."

"That was truly when the tears started flowing because I hadn't heard from my baby," Bobby told reporters on Wednesday. "To hear her voice, I couldn't put into words how excited I was."

The missing camper had fought through a blizzard and found shelter in an unlocked cabin at a resort near Lake Edison, officials said.

Officials said resort owner Christopher Gutierrez had "left a cabin unlocked as a precaution for this exact situation where someone who is lost could seek shelter and increase their chances of surviving the outdoor elements and harsh weather."

Gutierrez discovered Slaton when he arrived at the resort to open up the place for the summer on Wednesday, he told reporters.

After Gutierrez noticed the unlocked cabin door, Slaton popped out like a "deer in the headlights," he said.

"As soon as I saw her, she didn't say a word, just ran up and all she wanted was a hug. It was a pretty surreal moment," Gutierrez said.

He knew that there had been a missing hiker in the area and called the sheriff's office to say he found Slaton. Gutierrez said Slaton told him she had lived off of leeks for the past few weeks and that "all she wanted was a peanut butter and jelly sandwich."

Deputies confirmed the woman was Slaton, who was then examined by medics and treated for dehydration, according to officials.

Officials said that Slaton, who they described as a "fighter," was found approximately 45 miles from where she was last seen.

"When you think times are tough, look what Tiffany went through," officials said.

Slaton's mother Fredina said it was "terrible" spending Mother's Day not knowing whether her daughter was alive. The parents said a "weight has been lifted" since they learned of their daughter's safety.

"It's a brighter time for us. I can't wait to see and hug her," Fredina said.

Bobby said their daughter's birthday is on Thursday and her safety was the "one of the best birthday presents that she could receive."